Fight the election as if it’s your own: Amit Shah exhorts BJP workers in Jaipur

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday exhorted party workers to treat the upcoming Rajasthan election as their own election and reminded them that the trend in Rajasthan and two other state elections will set the tone for the 2019 general election.

“The results from the three major states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will set the trend for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” he said at a meeting here during his one-day Jaipur trip.

“Every worker has to fight the election as if it is your election and not for any MLA, minister or chief minister. I want you to fight this election in that mood and spirit. You don’t have to look anywhere, but only at the idol of Bharat Mata for inspiration,” said Shah while addressing Shakti Kendra Pramukhs Sammelan at Suraj Maidan in Jaipur. More than 5,000 BJP workers, one from each village in Jaipur division, were present on the occasion.

Shah said if the party workers wanted to see Modi as Prime Minister again, then they will have to win Rajasthan. “I want you to visit five villages each to understand the problems of the villagers and also convey the work that the state government has done over the past five years.

“Show them Modi’s photo, tell them about the work done for farmers and poor people, about Bangladeshi infiltrators, surgical strikes and talk to them about India’s pride,” said Shah.

After leaving the airport, Shah visited Moti Doongri Ganesh temple to seek divine blessings.

Shah was all praise for the work done by Vasundhara Raje government and said that the state ranked in the top four in the country. The party has already announced that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would be the CM candidate again in Rajasthan.

“When you go to meet people, you can hold your head high as the BJP has not done anything that we should be ashamed of,” he said.

Shah said some Rajasthan party workers had approached him with dejected faces and doubts but this should not happen. “We need to unite and defeat the enemy. The election results of Rajasthan should be such that rival’s heartbeat should stop while watching results on the television.”

He went on to compare the development works done by the Raje government over the past five years with the work done by the previous Congress regime.

Targeting Congress, the BJP president said the party should first make clear who its leader is and what are its policies and programmes. “Rahul Baba has the right to dream but he will wake up on the day of counting,” he said.

This is Shah’s third visit since July to the poll-bound state ruled by the party.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 01:01 IST