In jab at Congress, Amit Shah adds some punch with ‘Humpty Dumpty’

On a visit to Rajasthan to pump up the party’s election campaign, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a stinging attack on the Congress that is making a concerted attempt to return to power in assembly elections later this year. Shah, who is also considered the BJP’s master strategist, also prophesied, again, that the BJP will remain in power for the next 50 years.

The Congress, as expected, had been dismissive of the claim first made by the BJP chief at the party’s national executive meeting over the weekend. It is like ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’, the Congress said, a reference to a TV serial in which the main character was always daydreaming.

At a meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday, Amit Shah delivered his stinging comeback.

“The Congress party’s Humpty Dumpty calls us arrogant. This is not arrogance, but self-confidence that we will rule for at least 50 years,” Amit Shah said at a meeting of party workers, referring to the clumsy character in the popular nursery rhyme that occasionally makes it to the country’s political discourse.

Turning to Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said he had the right to dream of coming to power.

“Rahul Baba, you have the right to dream with eyes and ears closed, but open them and listen to me when I tell you about the work we have done,” Shah said, before getting down to listing out the achievements of the BJP government.

He said some Rajasthan party workers come to me with dejected faces but this should not happen. “We need to unite and defeat the enemy. The election results of Rajasthan should be such that rivals’ heartbeats should stop while watching the results on TV,” he said in his pep talk.

Like on his earlier visit to the state, the BJP president also spoke in some detail on the centre’s efforts to build the Assam citizens’ register and accused the Congress of opposing the Supreme Court mandated project to serve its political interests.

“When we made a list of 40 lakh Bangladeshi infiltrators, the Congress started raising hue and cry. Unki nani mar gayi (they were devastated),” Shah said.

Shah said Rahul Gandhi’s party could oppose Assam’s National Citizen’s Register as much as he wants. But the BJP has “taken a vow to not spare a single Bangladeshi infiltrator. “Chun Chun kar nikalege (We will expel all of them),” he declared.

The BJP chief then questioned the Congress about its stance on the nation’s security saying. “I want to ask them, are you not worried about nation’s security. Several terrorists have infiltrated and have carried out bomb blast in your regime — it happened in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. They are worried about the vote bank.”

Shah said the Congress did not have any leader in Rajasthan. “Sometimes they take the name of one leader, sometimes another. Don’t the people of Rajasthan have a right to know,” he asked.

The BJP chief said the Congress was misleading the people as elections were round the corner. “Sometimes they talk about Akhlaq, sometimes about award wapsi, and now they will do something else. Even then we won, and we will win again,” he said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 00:36 IST