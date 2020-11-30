e-paper
Home / India News / Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch

Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch

The spokesperson said that a jet stream was clearly visible in the sky close to the LoC in Poonch. Recently, a few drones had been spotted near the Line of Control.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the Sadhana pass, about 8 km from the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara. (Image used for representation).
An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the Sadhana pass, about 8 km from the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara. (Image used for representation).(AFP PHOTO.)
         

Amid a spike in ceasefire violations and terror tunnels being detected along the borders, a Pakistani fighter jet flew very close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Monday morning.

“The jet flew close to the LoC in Poonch sector in violation of international conventions which does not allow fighter jets to fly within a 10km radius of the border,” a defence spokesperson said.

More details are awaited.

