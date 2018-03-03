File case against Kanchi Mutt if cognisable offence is made out: Madras HC

The Madras high court on Friday directed the police to register an FIR, if a cognisable offence was made out, against the pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, Vijayendra Saraswathi, for allegedly disrespecting the Tamil anthem.

Justice MS Ramesh gave the direction on a petition by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam vice-president S Doraisamy, seeking registration of an FIR against the seer for allegedly not standing up during the recital of ‘Tamil Thai Vaazthu’ at a function in Chennai last January.

The petitioner alleged that the pontiff remained seated when the song was being played with an intention to insult it and contended that he committed an offence punishable under relevant laws.

Doraisamy submitted that he had moved the court as the police had failed to act on his complaint in this regard.

Saraswathi sat in his chair on the dais with his eyes closed when the Tamil anthem was being played, but stood up for the national anthem at the function on January 23.