Final year medical student helps deliver baby in Duronto express, earns praise

A final-year medical student helped deliver a baby on board Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Duronto Express on Tuesday winning applause.

The 28-year-old pregnant woman who hails from Srikakulam went into labour when the train was about to reach Anakapalli station. She was returning to Visakhapatnam with her husband. Travelling in the same coach, the medical student decided to help the woman in pain and delivered the baby.

Also Read| Telangana passes resolution to name new Parliament building after Ambedkar

The family members of the new mother thanked the student for her efforts as both the mother and child were healthy after a successful delivery on board.

As soon as the train pulled over at Anakapalli station, the railway authorities were intimated by the family.

According to media reports, the medical student, Dr K Swathi Reddy, is a house surgeon at Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMSR), Visakhapatnam. This was her first delivery and she was worried, she said.

Telangana minister KTR complimented the medical student for her efforts.

(With ANI inputs)