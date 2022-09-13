Home / India News / Telangana passes resolution to name new Parliament building after Ambedkar

Telangana passes resolution to name new Parliament building after Ambedkar

Updated on Sep 13, 2022 06:10 PM IST

The Telangana assembly also unanimously passed another resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao said there can’t be any better tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar than naming the new Parliament building complex after him. (ANI File Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

The Telangana state legislative assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to name the new Parliament building being built at Central Vista in New Delhi after Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Moving the resolution, state industries, information technology and municipal administration minister, K T Rama Rao, said it is because of Dr Ambedkar that India has been a democratic republic and there can’t be any better tribute to him than naming the new Parliament building complex after him.

KTR said Ambedkar was a firm believer in equality and fought against all kinds of discrimination and he symbolised social justice, greatness of democracy and national integration. “It was because of him that the formation of Telangana state became a reality, as the Article 3 in the Constitution envisaged formation of new states,” he added.

He also recalled two statements of Ambedkar where he said he would be the first person to burn the Constitution if it was misused, and the tyranny of the majority shall not be allowed.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Ahmed Balala backed the resolution. Later, the resolution was passed unanimously with voice vote.

The assembly also unanimously passed another resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Moving the resolution, state energy minister G Jagadish Reddy said the bill was detrimental to the interests of farmers, poorer sections and employees of the power sector.

The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 seeks to create competition in the power distribution sector by providing consumers options to choose between multiple service providers in an area.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, and was referred for scrutiny to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on the same day.

BJP MEMBER SUSPENDED

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Eatala Rajender was suspended from the assembly for his alleged derogatory comments against assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

As Rajender entered the assembly in the morning, the Telagnana Rashtra Samithi member created a ruckus and demanded an unconditional apology from him for calling the Speaker a “mara manishi” (robot) last week.

The BJP legislator said he had not said anything unparliamentary or abusive against the Speaker. “I have been in the assembly for the last 12 years and I know the decorum of the House,” Rajender said.

But the TRS members did not allow him to give an explanation and demanded that he should tender an apology. When he refused, legislative affairs minister V Prashant Reddy moved a resolution seeking suspension of the MLA. Later, the speaker announced his for the rest of the session.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
