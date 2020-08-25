e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Finance company owner stabbed to death in Kanpur

Finance company owner stabbed to death in Kanpur

Police said the two men approached the victim in his office on the pretext of getting a small commercial vehicle financed.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

A finance company owner was killed in his office and a woman employee injured when two knife-wielding men pretending to be customers, stabbed them in Govind Nagar area late Monday evening, police said.

Jaipal Puri, 62, died at a hospital and his employee Ratna Shukla was injured seriously. Puri’s son was also shot dead a few years ago.

The two men approached Puri in his office on the pretext of getting a small commercial vehicle financed. He refused but the two men insisted that he take Rs 70,000 in advance and finance the vehicle.

After he refused again, the men whipped out knives and began stabbing him all over his body. Ratna, who was nearby, intervened but was attacked by the miscreants, said police. The assailants managed to escape but one of them left behind his knife.

Puri was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding.

DIG/SSP Kanpur Preetinder Singh said the killers came with a purpose and the police were trying to find out if the crime was committed because of some personal enmity or business rivalry.

The police have secured CCTV footage in which the two men are seen with their faces quite visible.

tags
top news
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5
Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In