Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in national Capital Delhi on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

The 63-year-old minister has been admitted for a routine medical check-up, the people said.

She was admitted to a private ward of the hospital around 12 noon. The finance minister is currently undergoing tests.

There has been no official statement on her condition.

The people quoted above said a health bulletin was likely to be issued by AIIMS later in the day.