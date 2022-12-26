Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to a private ward of AIIMS around 12 noon and is undergoing tests
NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in national Capital Delhi on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.
The 63-year-old minister has been admitted for a routine medical check-up, the people said.
She was admitted to a private ward of the hospital around 12 noon. The finance minister is currently undergoing tests.
There has been no official statement on her condition.
The people quoted above said a health bulletin was likely to be issued by AIIMS later in the day.
