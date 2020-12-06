e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / FIR against 4 journalists for ‘sting operation’ on Gujarat police

FIR against 4 journalists for ‘sting operation’ on Gujarat police

The journalists, three reporters and a photographer, entered the Rajkot taluka police station on the night of December 1 for the alleged ‘sting operation’ in connection with a fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Rajkot in which five patients died on November 27, he said.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 12:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Ahmedabad
Gujarat Police have registered an FIR against four journalists of a Gujarati newspaper for allegedly entering a police station in Rajkot to carry out a ‘sting operation’ and obstructing police personnel from conducting their duties, an official said.
Gujarat Police have registered an FIR against four journalists of a Gujarati newspaper for allegedly entering a police station in Rajkot to carry out a ‘sting operation’ and obstructing police personnel from conducting their duties, an official said.(ANI/ Representative)
         

Police have registered an FIR against four journalists of a Gujarati newspaper for allegedly entering a police station in Rajkot to carry out a ‘sting operation’ and obstructing police personnel from conducting their duties, an official said.

The journalists, three reporters and a photographer, entered the Rajkot taluka police station on the night of December 1 for the alleged ‘sting operation’ in connection with a fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Rajkot in which five patients died on November 27, he said.

The four journalists allegedly entered the prohibited area without due permission, the official from Rajkot taluka police station said.

On December 2, a news report along with photographs was published in the newspaper, saying three accused arrested in the hospital fire tragedy were given VIP treatment and kept in a police staff room, instead of the lockup, he said.

The journalists also shot some videos of the police station and circulated them on various social media platforms, he said.

The three accused in the fire incident were brought to the Rajkot taluka police station on November 30, and were taken to a separate room for questioning and not given any VIP treatment, the official said.

An FIR was registered on Friday against the four journalists under Indian Penal Code Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

tags
top news
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Covid-19 vaccine update: : Pfizer seeks emergency use nod in India
Covid-19 vaccine update: : Pfizer seeks emergency use nod in India
Difference between BJP and TRS votes in Hyderabad polls is just 10,000 votes
Difference between BJP and TRS votes in Hyderabad polls is just 10,000 votes
Live Score, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli wins toss, India to bowl
Live Score, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli wins toss, India to bowl
No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on
No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In