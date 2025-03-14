A senior Army officer has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing the wife of his junior at the Officers’ Mess in Shillong, police officials said on Thursday. FIR against Brigadier for harassing Colonel’s wife

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Vivek Syiem said that the accused, a Brigadier, has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 351 (criminal intimidation).

The incident took place on the evening of March 10 and the woman, the wife of a Colonel, filed a complaint at the Madanrting police station, the SP said.

While no arrest has been in the case, a police officer has been deputed to investigate the matter. Authorities are expected to record statements and gather evidence before taking further action, the SP said.