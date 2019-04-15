FIR against former V-C of Bhopal university

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Makhan Lal University of Journalism and Mass Communications vice-chancellor (V-C), B K Kuthiala, and 19 others for alleged administrative and financial irregularities.

Kuthiala was the V-C of the Bhopal-based varsity from 2010 to 2018. The charges against him relate to appointments and expenditure in violation of rules. An EOW press release referred to charges mentioned in the FIR and said they also related to university funds spent on certain institutes affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliate, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

“The FIR is based on a report submitted by a committee, which was constituted by the state government to look into the charges of irregularities at the university. Now, the investigation will go on to collect the evidence. Arrests will be made subject to the outcome of the investigation,” said EOW director general KN Tiwari.

Kuthiala could not be reached for his comments. He did not take calls and respond to text messages. The press release said Kuthiala released ₹21 lakh rupees to various organisations, including ABVP, and thus caused a loss to the varsity. RSS’s regional publicity in-charge, Narendra Jain, refused to comment on the charges and the FIR.

ABVP national executive member, Bunty Chauhan, accused Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath of vendetta.

Separately, the EOW on Sunday arrested an officer of Madhya Pradesh State Economic Development Corporation in connection with the alleged ₹3,000 crore e-tendering scam. Nandkumar Brahme is the first government official to be arrested in connection with the scam

