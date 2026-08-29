FIR against Mamata Banerjee over violation of high court order on TMC students' wing rally in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police has filed a suo motu case against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating a Calcutta high court order on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) students' wing rally held on Friday in Kolkata. Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering during the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad foundation day program at Cathedral Road, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI)

The Calcutta high court had permitted Banerjee to celebrate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) foundation day on August 28 on Cathedral Road in the state capital, but had directed that one flank must be kept open.

The police said that the flank wasn't kept open, thus that part of the order was violated. The cops also said that the high court-specified time limit for the event was exceeded.

The FIR was filed at the Hastings Police Station against Banerjee, and the organisers of the TMCP meeting, an officer quoted by news agency PTI said.

"The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court's order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," the officer added.