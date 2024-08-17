FIR filed against 28 BJP leaders, including Basavaraj Bommai

An FIR has been registered at the High Grounds police station against 28 prominent BJP leaders, including Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, for organizing an unauthorised protest on June 20, 2023, in Bengaluru. The BJP leaders, led by Bommai, gathered at Maurya Circle on Racecourse Road to protest against the Congress-led state government, alleging that its policies were detrimental to the public. Despite their grievances, the protest was conducted without the necessary police permission, rendering it an illegal assembly. (SansadTV)

The FIR, registered under the Karnataka Police Act 103, names several high-profile BJP figures, including N. Ravikumar, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council; P.C. Mohan, MP; M. Krishnappa, MLA; Muniraju, MLA; and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, among others. In total, 28 leaders have been implicated for their involvement in the unauthorised protest.

KPCC spokesman M. Lakshman stated, “The BJP leaders, knowing the law, violated it intentionally. The Congress party has no role in this. Even when we stage protests, we always obtain police permission. The guilty should be punished.”

State BJP spokesman Ashwath Narayan responded, saying, “We always submit requisitions to the police before conducting protests. We had no intention of violating the law. The party will address the legal aspects in court.”

High Grounds police inspector Bharat Kumar confirmed that the FIR was registered following a directive from the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. The order was issued after then-sub-inspector Anil Kumar Mullur filed an application under Section 200 of the CrPC, requesting legal action against the BJP leaders for staging a protest without permission.

The court, after reviewing the circumstances, directed the police to file an FIR against the involved leaders for unlawful assembly and violations of public order.