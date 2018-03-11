FIR filed against Bihar BJP chief for violating model code of conduct

An FIR has been lodged against Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly making provocative speech during campaigning for Araria Lok Sabha bypolls, an official said on Sunday.

Narpatganj assembly constituency’s nodal officer-cum-circle officer Nishant Kumar on Saturday lodged the FIR.

“I have asked Narpatganj assembly constituency’s nodal officer-cum-circle officer to lodge an FIR against Bihar BJP Nityanand Rai chief Nityanand Rai for violating model code of conduct,” Araria district magistrate Himanshu Sharma told PTI.

While campaigning for his party’s candidate at a public meeting at Narpatganj on March 9, Rao allegedly said if the RJD candidate wins this election, Araria will become a safe haven for the ISIS.

Rai is also a Lok Sabha member from Ujiarpur in Bihar. RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwary had also taken strong exception to Rai’s statement terming it as outrageous.