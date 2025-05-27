Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
FIR filed against BJP leader Ravi Kumar for 'Pakistani' remark against Kalaburagi DC

PTI |
May 27, 2025 03:09 PM IST

BJP MLC N Ravikumar faced an FIR for his alleged controversial comments, later condemned by the IAS Officer's Association and called for apology

An FIR was registered against BJP MLC N Ravikumar in connection with alleged "Pakistani" remark he made against Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Tarannum, police said on Tuesday. 

A case against N Ravikumar was registered and the matter is being investigated, a senior police officer said.(X)
A case against N Ravikumar was registered and the matter is being investigated, a senior police officer said.(X)

The alleged comments were made by the MLC during a BJP protest held on May 24, they said. Ravikumar had accused the IAS officer of working on the orders of the Congress party and had reportedly said, "She seems to have come from Pakistan." A case against the BJP MLC was registered at the Station Bazaar police station and the matter is being investigated, a senior police officer said. 

Condemning the incident, the IAS Officer's Association demanded an "unconditional apology" from Kumar for his "irresponsible and unacceptable comments" "Fouzia Tarannum, IAS is an officer of impeccable integrity with an exemplary track record and deep dedication to public service and the State. 

Remarks made by Ravi kumar against her are baseless, unjustified, and entirely devoid of rationale. Such provocative and false statements not only malign the dignity of committed civil servants but also inflict severe mental trauma and amount to harassment in the line of duty," it said in a statement. 

The Association said it stands in firm solidarity with Tarannum and expressed its deep concern over this attempt to publicly undermine the reputation of an officer serving the people of Karnataka with sincerity, distinction and dedicated service in general.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
