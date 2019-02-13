Fire at Bihar governor’s tent in Kumbh mela; mobile, watch burnt

Another incident of fire took place at the Kumbh mela in Prayagraj late on Tuesday night. The fire erupted at the tent in which Bihar governor Lalji Tandon was staying in Kumbh tent city.

Three tents were gutted in the fire that took place at around 2am. It took three fire tenders half-an-hour to douse the flames,. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident, officials said.

Tandon was first moved to a nearby tent and later moved to the circuit house after the mishap. His spectacles, mobile phone and watch were burnt in the blaze.

The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per initial investigation, the fire is likely to have been caused due to a short circuit in the tent where blowers and heaters were in use, said chief fire officer of Kumbh Pramod Sharma.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 10:30 IST