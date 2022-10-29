Home / India News / 'Tried to help, suffered injuries': Fire breaks out amid Chhath Puja in Bihar

'Tried to help, suffered injuries': Fire breaks out amid Chhath Puja in Bihar

india news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 10:06 AM IST

More than 30 people were reported to have been injured.

The incident was reported from Bihar's Aurangabad.
The incident was reported from Bihar's Aurangabad.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A fire broke out in Bihar's Aurangabad - about 150 km from state capital of Patna - amid Chhath Puja celebrations which injured more than 30 people. Several people were hurt critically. Leakage from a gas cylinder - while offerings were being prepared for rituals - is said to have fuelled the blaze. Visuals captured the commotion following the incident in the locality where the accident happened. Many locals - who suffered serious burn injuries - were seen taking treatment at a nearby hospital.

Some police personnel were also hurt amid the fire-fighting operations. A cop, who suffered burn injuries on his face, shared, "We got a call that a fire has broken out. When we reached there, we saw people trying to douse the flames. I also tried to help them. But as soon as I caught hold of a pipe, there was a blast and I got wrapped in flames. I tried to put out the flames and used the government vehicle to reach the hospital. A gas cylinder was reported to have exploded."

"When Chhath Puja prasad (offering) was being prepared, there was a leakage happening. When leakage happened, it led to a huge fire. Dozens of people tried to put out flames," another local said, adding that there was loss of property as well.

The four-day Chhath celebrations began after the nation concluded the Diwali revelry. The annual festival of Chhath - when Sun is worshipped by devotees - is celebrated on a large scale in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand among other states.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
chhath puja bihar aurangabad + 1 more
chhath puja bihar aurangabad

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out