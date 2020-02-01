Fire breaks out at AIIMS Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre, 10 fire tenders present

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:25 IST

A fire broke out at the AIIMS’ Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

No casualties have been reported from the facility so far. Around ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to combat the blaze.

A minor fire broke out in the electric panel on the ground floor in the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre at AIIMS.

The fire has been reportedly brought under control.

More details are awaited.