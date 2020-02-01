e-paper
Fire breaks out at AIIMS Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre, 10 fire tenders present

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre, 10 fire tenders present

No casualties have been reported so far. Around ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to combat the blaze.

Feb 01, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A fire broke out at the AIIMS’ Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre on Saturday in New Delhi.
A fire broke out at the AIIMS' Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre on Saturday in New Delhi.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

A fire broke out at the AIIMS’ Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

No casualties have been reported from the facility so far. Around ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to combat the blaze.

A minor fire broke out in the electric panel on the ground floor in the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre at AIIMS.

The fire has been reportedly brought under control.

More details are awaited.

