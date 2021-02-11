Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bulandshahr
A fire has broken out in a chemical factory in Dibai area of Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway, the agency added.
Left Front calls 12-hour state-wide bandh in Bengal tomorrow
- Dozens were injured when Congress and Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata. The activists were demanding jobs and were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna.
Over ₹1,000 crore raised since last month for Ayodhya Ram temple: Trust member
U'khand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state
E-commerce giant Amazon moves top court on Future-Reliance deal
- It was in August last year, FRL entered into an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance Retail.
News updates from HT: Toll plazas losing ₹1.8 cr a day due to protest: Gadkari
Covid-19: How India became the fastest country to vaccinate 7 million people
India should be very, very proud: WHO’s praise amid falling Covid-19 cases
2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha
- Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.
Don't make farm laws a prestige issue: Sachin Pilot to Centre
Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication
Loss of ₹1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari
Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'
No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt
Flights between India, Russia to begin tomorrow under bilateral air bubble
