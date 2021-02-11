IND USA
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bulandshahr

Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway, the agency added.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:45 PM IST

A fire has broken out in a chemical factory in Dibai area of Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway, the agency added.

bulandshahr district
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party. (PTI PHOTO).
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Left Front calls 12-hour state-wide bandh in Bengal tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • Dozens were injured when Congress and Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata. The activists were demanding jobs and were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna.
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bulandshahr

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The tableau will also showcase Ayodhya as a major religious tourism destination in India.
The tableau will also showcase Ayodhya as a major religious tourism destination in India.
india news

Over 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ayodhya Ram temple: Trust member

PTI, Ayodhya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai said people from all communities have generously donated for the construction of the temple.
Rescue teams stand near the Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI )
Rescue teams stand near the Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI )
india news

U'khand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:36 PM IST
“The Union Home Secretary reviewed the action required for regulating the flow of water from a temporary obstruction which has formed upstream from the project,” a release issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.
Amazon in its appeal before the Supreme Court has raised a host of legal issues, primary among then being the maintainability of FRL’s petition before the Delhi High Court Division Bench. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO).
Amazon in its appeal before the Supreme Court has raised a host of legal issues, primary among then being the maintainability of FRL’s petition before the Delhi High Court Division Bench. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO).
india news

E-commerce giant Amazon moves top court on Future-Reliance deal

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • It was in August last year, FRL entered into an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance Retail.
Gadkari further informed that while construction of 841 kilometres roads worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4793 crore has been completed since 2014-15 in Telangana, work is going on for construction of another 809 kilometres at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,012 crore.(HT Photo)
Gadkari further informed that while construction of 841 kilometres roads worth 4793 crore has been completed since 2014-15 in Telangana, work is going on for construction of another 809 kilometres at a cost of 13,012 crore.(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Toll plazas losing 1.8 cr a day due to protest: Gadkari

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
A healthcare worker takes a photograph of a police officer with his vaccination card after administering Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
A healthcare worker takes a photograph of a police officer with his vaccination card after administering Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
india news

Covid-19: How India became the fastest country to vaccinate 7 million people

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:59 PM IST
The ministry of health and family welfare said that more than 7.4 million people have received the shots as of February 11, 2021, under the nationwide immunisation exercise.
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a Delhi Police personnel at a hospital in New Delhi.(AP)
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a Delhi Police personnel at a hospital in New Delhi.(AP)
india news

India should be very, very proud: WHO’s praise amid falling Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The Union ministry of health and family welfare datas showed on Thursday that there were 12,923 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 10,871,294.
Nearly nine million Indian nationals live and work in West Asia, a majority of them in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Hundreds of thousands of them returned to India during the pandemic. (AFP PHOTO).
Nearly nine million Indian nationals live and work in West Asia, a majority of them in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Hundreds of thousands of them returned to India during the pandemic. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.
"They were not able to convince their own NDA partners, how can they expect the farmers to be convinced by these laws and accept them," Pilot said.(HT file photo)
"They were not able to convince their own NDA partners, how can they expect the farmers to be convinced by these laws and accept them," Pilot said.(HT file photo)
india news

Don't make farm laws a prestige issue: Sachin Pilot to Centre

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:12 PM IST
In an interview with PTI, Pilot slammed the BJP for stating that the Congress had made a "U-turn" on the farm laws, saying it was the BJP which was prone to making 'U-turns', while his party was consistent on all issues.
Chandra said that the Centre valued privacy concerns of employees adding that WhatsApp and other social media would be excluded from the final standing orders.(REUTERS)
Chandra said that the Centre valued privacy concerns of employees adding that WhatsApp and other social media would be excluded from the final standing orders.(REUTERS)
india news

Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Union labour secretary Apurva Chandra told Livemint on Thursday that the “anomaly will be corrected and the Centre will remove WhatsApp and other social media platforms from wage communication draft notification.”
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. (PTI Photo)
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. (PTI Photo)
india news

Loss of 1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Toll collection across Punjab and Haryana and Delhi NCR region has been suspended since December due to the ongoing protests against the three farm laws.
Indian army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI photo)
Indian army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI photo)
india news

Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane also spotlighted the hard realities of legacy challenges.
An eight-member committee comprising IIT directors was asked to suggest measures on effective implementation of reservation policies not only in recruitment, but also for admissions. (Mint file)
An eight-member committee comprising IIT directors was asked to suggest measures on effective implementation of reservation policies not only in recruitment, but also for admissions. (Mint file)
india news

No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:23 PM IST
The committee had also noted that the expectations on the faculty from the IITs were very high due to the quality and standards of education, and rather than specific quotas, diversity issues should be addressed through outreach campaigns and targeted recruitment of faculty
The Russian embassy said earlier that flights between Moscow and New Delhi are expected to be operated twice a week. (Photo Unsplash)
The Russian embassy said earlier that flights between Moscow and New Delhi are expected to be operated twice a week. (Photo Unsplash)
india news

Flights between India, Russia to begin tomorrow under bilateral air bubble

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:13 PM IST
A statement issued by the Russian embassy on Thursday said the “entry of tourists from Russia is not yet possible”.
