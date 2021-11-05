Fire breaks out at LPG cylinder shop in Delhi's Jaffrabad, seven injured

A fire broke out at an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder's shop in the Jaffrabad area in Delhi on Saturday evening following a blast in a cylinder causing injury to five personnel of the fire brigade and two civilians.

#UPDATE | Fire broke out in LPG cylinder's shop due to blast in LPG cylinder, 5 personnel of fire brigade were injured and taken to GTB Hospital. Two civilians also got injured: Fire Department, Delhi pic.twitter.com/xlj12ULWhz — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

The injured personnel were taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in the capital, the fire department said.

(This is a developing story)

