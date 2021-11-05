Home / India News / Fire breaks out at LPG cylinder shop in Delhi's Jaffrabad, seven injured
Fire breaks out at LPG cylinder shop in Delhi's Jaffrabad, seven injured

The five injured personnel of the fire brigade were taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in the capital, the department said.
A fire breaks out at Jaffrabad in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 10:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A fire broke out at an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder's shop in the Jaffrabad area in Delhi on Saturday evening following a blast in a cylinder causing injury to five personnel of the fire brigade and two civilians.

The injured personnel were taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in the capital, the fire department said.

(This is a developing story)

