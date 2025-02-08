Menu Explore
Fire breaks out at Sabarmati bullet train station construction site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2025 11:44 AM IST

Sabarmati is home to India's first-ever bullet train terminal, featuring state-of-the-art design elements.

A fire broke out at the under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in the early hours of Saturday, an official told news agency PTI.

(Representative image) More details on the Sabarmati bullet train station fire accident, including potential injuries or casualties, are awaited.(Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)
(Representative image) More details on the Sabarmati bullet train station fire accident, including potential injuries or casualties, are awaited.(Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

The fire department said the blaze erupted around 6:30 a.m. Thirteen fire tenders were rushed into service, and the blaze was brought under control.

According to a statement issued by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency responsible for the project, a fire was reported in the roof shuttering on one part of the construction site.

Initial assessment revealed that welding sparks from temporary shuttering work were the likely cause of the fire. “No injuries or casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but prima facie, it appears that welding sparks from temporary shuttering work may have triggered it,” the statement said.

Officials from the NHSRCL continue to monitor the situation at the site.

Sabarmati is home to India's first-ever bullet train terminal, featuring state-of-the-art design elements. The project is being executed with financial and technical assistance from the Japanese government. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of its modern architecture on X in December 2023.

The Sabarmati station is part of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The project covers Gujarat (352 km) and Maharashtra (156 km), with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

(With PTI inputs)

