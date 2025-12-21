Fire breaks out in bushes near crematorium in Delhi's Geeta Colony. Video

A fire broke out in the bushes near a crematorium in Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Sunday. No casualties have been reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported in the incident. (Screengrab from PTI video)

Thick smoke was seen rising from the area, while blackened ashes covered large patches of the ground, as shown in a video shared by news agency PTI from the spot.

The fire appeared to have spread quickly. Burnt branches and smouldering debris were clearly visible, indicating that the blaze had affected a portion of the area.

Delhi pollution

Air pollution levels in Delhi edged close to the “severe” category as dense smog, biting cold and thick blankets of fog swept across large parts of northern India.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) rose sharply through the day, touching 377 at 5 pm, breaching the “severe” threshold in the night. By 6:30 am on Sunday, the AQI showed marginal improvement but remained near-severe at 396, according to the ministry of earth sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

The system’s forecast warned of persistently hazardous conditions, stating: “The air quality is likely to be in the Severe category from 20.12.2025 to 22.12.2025. The air quality is likely be in the Very Poor category on 23.12.2025."

According to the bulletin, the outlook for the next six days remains worrying, with air quality “likely to be in the Very Poor to Severe category.”

Several Delhi areas record hazardous air

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app showed multiple monitoring stations across the capital reporting extremely poor air quality in the early morning hours.

Among the worst-hit were Chandni Chowk (455), Wazirpur (449), Rohini (444), Jahangirpuri (444), Anand Vihar (438) and Mundka (436), as of 6:05 am, placing them firmly in the “severe” range.