Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Fire breaks out in hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, no injuries reported

    A fire broke out in a hotel in Ghaziabad's Rajendra Nagar Sector-2. Fire service was alerted, and the blaze was extinguished within an hour and a half.

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 7:50 AM IST
    ANI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A fire broke out in a hotel in Ghaziabad's Rajendra Nagar Sector-2 on Friday evening, officials said.

    Around 7.10 pm, the fire service unit received information from the control room that a fire had broken out in a hotel in Rajendra Nagar Sector-2. (Hindustan Times file photo)
    Around 7.10 pm, the fire service unit received information from the control room that a fire had broken out in a hotel in Rajendra Nagar Sector-2. (Hindustan Times file photo)

    According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Chaube, the fire service received the alert at around 7:10 pm.

    Four fire trucks from different stations were sent to the location, and the fire was completely extinguished after one to one-and-a-half hours of work.

    No injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.

    "Around 7.10 pm, the fire service unit received information from the control room that a fire had broken out in a hotel in Rajendra Nagar Sector-2. Taking action, we dispatched four fire trucks from different stations to the scene... We started extinguishing the fire there and completely doused it after about one to one and a half hours. There are no reports of any injuries or loss of life in this incident," Pradeep Chaube said.

    Further details are awaited.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, No Injuries Reported
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes