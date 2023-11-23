close_game
Fire breaks out in vegetable Mandi in UP's Etawah; no casualties reported

ANI |
Nov 23, 2023 06:07 AM IST

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at Naveen vegetable Mandi on Wednesday night in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, a senior official said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

As soon as information was received, fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control, he added.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

"We received information around 10 pm at night that a fire had broken out in Naveen vegetable market. Fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes," said Abhinav Ranjan Singh, Additional District Magistrate, Etawah

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

