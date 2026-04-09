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    Fire reported inside Terminal 1B of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

    As per the chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade Ravindra Ambulgekar, the fire was reported in the cable trays and switch boxes inside the terminal.

    Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 7:49 PM IST
    By Yogesh Naik | Edited by Danita Yadav
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    A fire has been reported inside Terminal 1 B at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday. As per the chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade, Ravindra Ambulgekar, the fire was reported in the cable trays and switch boxes inside the terminal.

    As per fire officials, the fire erupted in cable trays and switch boxes of Terminal 1 B. (HT Photo/Sourced)
    As per fire officials, the fire erupted in cable trays and switch boxes of Terminal 1 B. (HT Photo/Sourced)

    Furthermore, the fire is said to be confined to the terminal's ground floor. Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and ward staff have been utilised to extinguish the fire.

    Speaking to HT, Central Industrial Security Force officers said that fire tenders of the airport tried to douse the fire after the incident was reported; however, they had to call for additional help from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

    This is a developing story…

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