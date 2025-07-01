Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party, in protest against the possible selection of senior leader and former MLC N Ramachander Rao as the Telangana state BJP president. Firebrand BJP MLA Raja Singh quits party, protesting nomination of Ramachander Rao as Telangana BJP chief

Raja Singh sent his resignation letter to outgoing state BJP president and Union minister for coal G Kishan Reddy, after he was denied entry into the state party office to file nomination for the party president post. He asked Reddy to write to assembly speaker G Prasad Kumar asking the latter to disqualify him as an MLA.

Earlier, Ramachander Rao filed his nomination for the post, following the directions from the BJP national leadership. A senior party leader familiar with the development said Union home minister Amit Shah, who toured Telangana on Sunday, conveyed the party’s approval for Ramachander Rao’s name to state leaders. The party’s election committee is set to formally announce the appointment officially on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation letter to Kishan Reddy, Raja Singh expressed anguish over being prevented from filing a nomination for the state president’s post. “I wanted to file my nomination at an auspicious time and obtained the signatures of three of the state council members. I still required the signatures of seven others, as per the rules,” he said.

He, however, said he was denied entry into the party office. “Some senior leaders threatened the party members with suspension from the party if they backed my nomination. Since I could not get enough members in my support, I could not file the nomination,” he said.

Raja Singh recalled facing numerous challenges since 2014 and said he remained on a hit list of terrorists. He alleged that some senior leaders within the BJP do not want the party to come to power in Telangana, and therefore are obstructing committed leaders like him.

He made it clear that he could no longer continue in the BJP. “I bow to you, and to your party — farewell,” he said.

In his letter to Kishan Reddy, the MLA said the decision to nominate Ramachander Rao as the state BJP president had come as a shock and disappointment to lakhs of party leaders and cadre. “At a time when the BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that some individuals, driven by personal interests, had misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain. “This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the party into avoidable setbacks,” he said.

Known for his hardline Hindutva stand, rabble-rousing speeches and provocative comments, Raja Singh, a three-time MLA from Goshamahal constituency, was suspended from the BJP in August 2022 for his comments that hurt the sentiments of the Muslims.

The MLA was arrested by the police under Preventive Detention Act and was sent to judicial custody on August 25, 2022. He was released from jail on November 9, 2022. The BJP central leadership revoked his suspension on October 22, 2023 and gave the party ticket to contest the November 2023 assembly elections and he won the seat.

Reacting to Singh’s allegations, senior BJP leader and Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay said there was nothing wrong in Raja Singh aspiring to be the party president in Telangana. “But as a disciplined soldier of the party, he should accept the choice of the party’s national leadership. He cannot violate the party line,” Sanjay said.

MADHAV TO BE THE BJP STATE PRESIDENT IN AP

Meanwhile, former legislative council member (MLC) P V N Madhav has been chosen as the BJP state unit president of Andhra Pradesh. He filed his nomination papers on Monday, as per the directions of the high command.

Madhav will be replacing former Union minister and Rajahmundry member of Parliament Daggubati Purandeshwari, who took over as the BJP state president on July 24, 2023.