e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop during Delhi violence

‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop during Delhi violence

Mohammed Shahrukh was seen brandishing a gun as he walked the streets of Jafrabad on February 24, and even fired some shots in the air in front of the police officer before running away.

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Shahrukh brandishes a pistol during Delhi violence in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad.
In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Shahrukh brandishes a pistol during Delhi violence in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad. (PTI File Photo)
         

The man who was arrested for pointing a gun at a policeman during violence in Northeast Delhi has no criminal background, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said on Tuesday. The man, identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Tuesday.

He was seen brandishing a gun as he walked the streets of Jafrabad on February 24, and even fired some shots in the air in front of the police officer before running away. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

“We’re trying to recover the pistol he used. Shahrukh said he fired during protests in a fit of rage. He has no criminal background but his father has a narcotics and fake currency case against him,” Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

Shahrukh was brought to the old headquarters of the Delhi Police at ITO, in central Delhi, after his arrest.

“Shahrukh has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 186, and 353 of IPC and Arms Act. Further sections will be added during the course of investigation if needed. We will try to get his maximum possible remand,” said Singla.

The violence broke out last week in Delhi after clashes between groups protesting for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which seeks to fast-track granting of citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries. Eyewitnesses had then told the police that Shahrukh emerged from the crowd of the groups protesting against the CAA.

He was seen walking towards the crowd. A crowd of the rioters were also seen walking behind Shahrukh, throwing stones. Another angle of video, shot from a terrace, showed stones landing all around him.

A policeman initially walked backwards, seeing Shahrukh charging towards him with a pistol that was first aimed at a crowd of protesters, and then at him.

Seconds later, the video showed the cop, armed only with a baton, again walking towards the man.

The video then showed the man aiming his pistol at the cop. Seconds later, he pushed the policeman and fired to his right across the road divider.

The toll in last week’s violence has risen to 46, and more than 200 are injured.

tags
top news
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus, confirms health ministry
Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus, confirms health ministry
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Chinese doctor’s intense 21 days at coronavirus clinic treating over 200 patients
Chinese doctor’s intense 21 days at coronavirus clinic treating over 200 patients
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news