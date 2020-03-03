‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop during Delhi violence

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 17:56 IST

The man who was arrested for pointing a gun at a policeman during violence in Northeast Delhi has no criminal background, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said on Tuesday. The man, identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Tuesday.

He was seen brandishing a gun as he walked the streets of Jafrabad on February 24, and even fired some shots in the air in front of the police officer before running away. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

“We’re trying to recover the pistol he used. Shahrukh said he fired during protests in a fit of rage. He has no criminal background but his father has a narcotics and fake currency case against him,” Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

Shahrukh was brought to the old headquarters of the Delhi Police at ITO, in central Delhi, after his arrest.

“Shahrukh has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 186, and 353 of IPC and Arms Act. Further sections will be added during the course of investigation if needed. We will try to get his maximum possible remand,” said Singla.

The violence broke out last week in Delhi after clashes between groups protesting for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which seeks to fast-track granting of citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries. Eyewitnesses had then told the police that Shahrukh emerged from the crowd of the groups protesting against the CAA.

He was seen walking towards the crowd. A crowd of the rioters were also seen walking behind Shahrukh, throwing stones. Another angle of video, shot from a terrace, showed stones landing all around him.

A policeman initially walked backwards, seeing Shahrukh charging towards him with a pistol that was first aimed at a crowd of protesters, and then at him.

Seconds later, the video showed the cop, armed only with a baton, again walking towards the man.

The video then showed the man aiming his pistol at the cop. Seconds later, he pushed the policeman and fired to his right across the road divider.

The toll in last week’s violence has risen to 46, and more than 200 are injured.