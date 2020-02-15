e-paper
Firefighters rescue man trapped on 4th floor as blaze guts mall in Thane

Firefighters rescue man trapped on 4th floor as blaze guts mall in Thane

The fire which began around 1:30 pm was brought under control in about two hours.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 15:44 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustan Times, Thane
Firefighters atThane’s Lake City Mall.
Firefighters atThane's Lake City Mall. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
         

A fire broke out in Lake City Mall in Kapurbawdi, Thane near Mumbai, on Saturday afternoon trapping a 45-year-old man on the fourth floor who was later rescued, fire brigade officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far.

“The incident was reported around 1:30 pm. The fire had broke out in the first floor of the four-storey mall, which was vacated soon after the fire was reported,” said a fire brigade official. A fire engine was sent to put out the blaze. A rescue vehicle was deployed.

“A person named Namdeo Zore, 45, was stuck on the fourth floor of the mall. However, Zore was safely rescued by the fire team. The situation is under control,” the official said.

There has been a spate of fires in and around Mumbai this month.

On February 12, six people, including two children aged four and six, were injured after a fire broke out in a house at Maharashtra Nagar area of Bandra (East).

On February 8, a major fire broke out at a duplex in a 21-storey building in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai that left seven firefighters injured during the eight-and-a-half hour firefighting operation.

In south Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, firefighters rescued 18 people after a fire broke out late in the evening on the fifth floor of a 15-storey building on February 5.

