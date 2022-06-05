FIR filed against chairman of Agra mosque panel

Mantola police in Agra booked the chairman of Shahi Jama Masjid’s management committee over a purported audio clip in which he allegedly threatened a lawyer who claimed that expensive idols of a temple were buried under the mosque premises, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Sudhir Kumar Singh, said on Saturday.

Mathura-based lawyer Mahendra Pratap Singh, a petitioner in Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque cases, had recently sent notices to the Archaeological Survey of India and the Centre, saying that the idols of Keshav Dev temple in the district were buried under the Shahi Jama Masjid complex, and sought their recovery.

“It came to light that the chairman of Intezamia (management) committee, Zahid alias Pappu had made some provocative comments during ‘taqreer’ (speech) after Friday ‘namaz’ at Jama Masjid in Agra. The content was made viral on social media,” the Agra SSP said

“Mantola police have registered a case under section 153 (Provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty after sufficient evidence is gathered by the police” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON