e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Firms’ rights will be safeguarded: China on fresh ban

Firms’ rights will be safeguarded: China on fresh ban

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:53 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of New Delhi’s fresh ban on 47 clones of prohibited Chinese apps, Beijing said on Tuesday that it will take “necessary measures” to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. India’s June 29 ban on 59 mobile apps with Chinese background, including WeChat, “severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies”, Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

“The Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market principles,” she added. “The Chinese side has lodged solemn representation to the Indian side and asked the Indian side to correct its wrongdoings,” Ji said, responding to a media query on whether WeChat was asked to stop providing services to its Indian users.

The ban orders for the Chinese apps and their clones are among a string of economic measures unveiled by the Indian government in the wake of the months-old border standoff between the two countries. There was no immediate reaction by Indian officials to the Chinese spokesperson’s comments.

Following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a brutal clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), there were demands from the public and political parties for restrictions on trade ties with China.

Spokesperson Ji said the Chinese government “consistently asks Chinese enterprises to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations when conducting external cooperation”.

She added, “Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial. Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side. China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

Despite the June 29 ban, Indian users of WeChat were able to use the communication app till the weekend. When users sought to use the app this week, they received a message saying services were not available due to local restrictions.

On Monday, India’s information and technology ministry announced the fresh ban on 47 apps, most of them clones and variants of the apps banned in June. The total number of Chinese-origin mobile applications blocked is 106.

The government is also examining other Chinese apps for violating user privacy and national security.

...

top news
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In