First batch of Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu to begin pilgrimage

The 45-day long Amarnath Yatra will officially commence from Monday and conclude on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jammu
Jammu, India - June 29, 2019: Sadhus wait to get themselves registered for an annual pilgrimage on the first day of registration for Amarnath Yatra at Ram Mandir Base Camp, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The 40-day pilgrimage yatra to the cave shrine at an altitude of 3,880 metre in the south Kashmir Himalayas will commence from both the routes from July 1. (Photo by Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)

A first batch of Amarnath Yatris on Sunday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley, to begin this year’s annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine.

The 45-day long Amarnath Yatra will officially commence from Monday and conclude on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

“The first batch of pilgrims include 1,051 bound for the north Kashmir Baltal base camp and 1,183 to the Pahalgam base camp. The pilgrims comprised 1,839 males, 333 females, 45 sadhus and 17 children,” police sources said here.

“The pilgrims left in security escorted convoys. No opposite movement of traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway till 3 p.m. today (Sunday) in order to ensure that the pilgrims cross the Jawahar Tunnel without any delay.”

Extraordinary security arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth, violence-free Amarnath Yatra this year.

During his visit to Kashmir last week, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah reviewed the security arrangements.

Situated at 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva, according to the devotees.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 09:27 IST

