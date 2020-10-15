e-paper
Home / India News / First elephant radio-collared in Uttarakhand with eye on Maha Kumbh 2021

First elephant radio-collared in Uttarakhand with eye on Maha Kumbh 2021

Ten such elephants have been identified for the project after their behaviour was studied by the forest department.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:16 IST
Suparna Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Suparna Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A 35-year-old elephant being radio-collared in Haridwar forest division in Uttarakhand.
A 35-year-old elephant being radio-collared in Haridwar forest division in Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
         

A 35-year-old male elephant was radio-collared in Uttarakhand on Thursday for the first time in the state’s history to monitor its movements ahead of Maha Kumbh 2021, informed forest officials.

JS Suhag, chief wildlife warden of Uttarakhand forest department said the purpose of radio-collaring the pachyderm was to prevent man-animal conflict during the Maha Kumbh next year.

“The state forest department along with a team from Wildlife institute of India has successfully radio-collared a male tusker in Dassowal area of Rasiyabud range in Haridwar forest division. We will now monitor the movement of this tusker with the aim of preventing man-animal conflict during the 2021 Maha Kumbh,” said Suhag.

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand government had received permission from the Central government to radio-collar ten elephants and study their movement, as they usually stray in areas of human habitation.

The Jumbo population has increased in the state and so have man-elephant conflicts. In June, according to the elephant census conducted earlier this year, the numbers of the elephants in the state had reached 2,026. In 2012, there were 1,559 elephants, while in 2017 there were 1,839 elephants in the state.

Neeraj Sharma, divisional forest officer for Haridwar forest division, said in the past three months, ten elephants have been identified for radio-collaring after continuous monitoring.

“One such elephant was radio collared on Thursday in the presence of senior scientists from WII and veterinarians from the state forest department. The state forest department will now get hourly updates of the movement of the elephant and this will not only help us prevent man-elephant conflicts during Maha Kumbh but we will also be able to check if the elephant is moving near agricultural fields and will move it from there on time,” said Sharma.

Last September, the Rajaji Tiger Reserve landscape in the state was chosen as the pilot area for a project on man-wildlife conflict mitigation launched by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC).

The forest officials had started their preparations for Maha Kumbh 2021 since last November, when man-animal hotspots were identified and geo-tagged. Response teams at multiple levels were formed and a geo-tagged map was prepared by the Haridwar forest division by collating information on all the conflict incidents over the past two years.

Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
