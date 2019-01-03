‘First truth after becoming PM’: Sena attacks Modi over Ram Mandir remark

The Shiv Sena attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement that any decision on an ordinance for the construction of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya can be considered only after the judicial process is over.

The Sena said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday that Prime Minister Modi spoke the truth for the first time in the last four-five years.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, a cantankerous ally of the BJP, has demanded an ordinance to pave the way for the temple’s construction in Ayodhya, arguing that the matter has been dragging in courts for decades. It has been taking on the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ram temple issue and is attempting to corner its ally over its poll promises.

“We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution,” the Prime Minister said when asked whether the Ram Mandir issue had been relegated as merely an emotive issue for the BJP.

“Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts,” Modi said in an interview to a news agency.

INTERVIEW | PM Modi on Ayodhya ordinance - ‘Let judicial process be over’

The Sena said it was expected the Prime Minister would make some important announcement about the Ram Mandir and “bring back Lord Ram from the exile”.

“But Modi adopted a completely opposite stance,” it said.

“The Ram Mandir issue is in the Supreme Court. A decision on an ordinance can only happen after the Supreme Court verdict is out on the case. This is the first time in the last four to five years that he has spoken the truth... The Ram temple was an election jumla and it will remain one in the next election as well, his statements have made it clear,” the Sena said.

The Sena said the Prime Minister’s 95-minute interview was “a storm in a teacup” and he appeared to be in defensive mode.

“…The interview was akin to his election speeches. The worry of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was evident on his face and his body language.”

There has been a renewed pitch within the BJP as well as organisations affiliated to its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) for expediting the process of the construction of the temple.

The organisations have expressed unhappiness over the delay in resolving the matter and there have been demands to promulgate an ordinance, similar to the one issued on triple talaq, to facilitate the temple’s construction.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter on January 4. Petitions have been filed in the top court for day-to-day hearings in the case.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 17:00 IST