First video of Indians rescued by Navy from pirates-hijacked ship surfaces: ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

The first visuals of the rescued Indian crew, who were onboard the hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lili Norfolk, emerged online on Saturday. The jubilant members of the crew can be seen chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and thanking the Indian Navy in the video posted by the Navy, after the dramatic rescue operation by elite marine commandos MARCOs in the North Arabian Sea on Friday. The first visuals of the rescued Indian crew, who were onboard the hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lili Norfolk.

The MARCOs commandos rescued all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, from the bulk carrier after boarding it from a warship, INS Chennai, in the swift operation that followed after around five to six armed pirates attempted to hijack the Liberian-flagged vessel.

The Navy deployed a warship, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, helicopters and MQ9B Predator drones to assist the vessel MV Lila Norfolk after it sent a message on the UK Maritime Trade Operations portal, saying unknown armed personnel had boarded it on Thursday evening.

Indian Navy spokesperson commander Vivek Madhwal said frontline warship INS Chennai intercepted the cargo vessel at 3:15pm and that MARCOs commandos "sanitised" it.

All the crew members were hiding in a safe room on the vessel since last evening when the pirates boarded the cargo ship, news agency PTI reported.

"All 21 crew including 15 Indians onboard the vessel were safely evacuated from the citadel," Madhwal said.

"Sanitisation by MARCOs commandos has confirmed the absence of the hijackers. The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by Indian Navy's maritime patrol aircraft of interception by naval warship," he said.

The official said Indian ship INS Chennai is in the vicinity of MV Lila Norfolk and it is rendering support to restore the power generation and propulsion in the vessel besides assisting her commence voyage to next port of call.

After receiving the message about the attempted hijacking of MV Lila Norfolk, the Navy diverted INS Chennai from her anti-piracy patrol to assist the vessel. The vessel was kept under continuous surveillance using maritime patrol aircraft P8I and Predator MQ9B drones before the commandos entered it.

"The Indian Navy's marine commandos present onboard the mission deployed warship boarded the merchant vessel and have carried out the sanitisation operation," Madhwal said.

The attempted hijacking comes amid growing concerns over Houthi militants stepping up attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)