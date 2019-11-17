e-paper
Five arrested in J&K’s Baramulla for links with LeT

india Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:00 IST
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
Hindustantimes
         

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested five persons, including two terrorists belonging to proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Ulfat Bashir Mir and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat were arrested at the Kupwara Bypass crossing. About the arrest of three others, police spokesman Manoj Kumar said,“Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir were arrested and incriminating material was recovered from them. Investigation revealed that they were involved in publishing and circulating threatening posters of LeT in Sopore area.”

“The trio has been arrested and shifted to the Sopore police station,” he said.

Elsewhere, police officers at a checkpoint established at Kupwara bypass crossing intercepted the two terrorist associates. “Officers at the checkpoint recovered incriminating material, including ammunition, from them. As per the initial investigation, both the men are linked to LeT,” he said. “Further investigation in connection with the case is in progress,” he said.

