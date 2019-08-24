Five booked for killing friend by drug overdose

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:57 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday booked five youths in Rajouri district for allegedly murdering their friend by drug overdose over some monetary issue in Rajouri district, an official said.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Youghal Manhas said the investigation has been completed and a chargesheet was filed against the five youths.

The accused—Irfan Khan, Ajaz Ahmed, Raja Arshad Mehmood, Aziz ul Rehman, all residents of Kalali village of Manjakote and Rohit Sharma of Goladh Mendhar—have confessed to their crimeand have been sent to judicial custody in district jail Rajouri, the SSP added.

He said Mohammad Mukhtar of Galuthi village of Manjakote block was admitted to a local hospital on June 29 in a critical condition with initial suspicion that he has consumed something poisonous in nature. On the same day, he was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, where he died.

Inquest proceedings under CrPC 174 were started at Manjakote police station and post mortem of the body was conducted, the SSP said.

During investigations, we came to know that the deceased was a drug addict. After some suspicion over his death, we also monitored activities of his friends. Four of his friends were detained and questioned. During questioning, they confessed to their involvement in the crime and on their disclosure another friend was detained.

He said the investigation revealed that they conspired to murder Mukhtar on the basis of the enmity developed due to some money transaction issues between them.

They induced the victim with an drug overdose, resulting in his death, he said.

All the five accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Ranbir Penal Code and Sections 8/21/27 of the NDPS Act at Manjakote police station.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 22:56 IST