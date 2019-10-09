Five boys, including two brothers, drown in pond in Madhya Pradesh

india

Five boys aged between 11 to 15 years of age drowned in a pond while bathing in Dewas district, 153 kilometers Southwest of Bhopal, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two of the boys were brothers, said police.

The incident took place at Khajuria Kanka village, about 40 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Sonkutch police station in charge Avinash Singh Sengar said the deceased had been identified as Pankaj Singh, 14, Balwan Singh, 13, Arun, 14, Govind, 15, and Arvind Singh, 11. Balwan and Arvind were brothers.

“Tthere were seven boys who had gone to the pond near the village. When five of them slipped into deep water and started drowning the remaining two rushed to the village to inform villagers,” Sengar said.

Sengar said a police team searched the entire pond to retrieve the bodies which were sent for post-mortem. After post-mortem the dead bodies were handed over to their families.

On receiving information Dewas collector Shrikant Pandey and superintendent of police Chandrashekhar Solanki reached the village.

“The administration will extend financial assistant to the families of the deceased as per rules,” the collector said.

