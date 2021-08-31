Five cases of Covid Delta variant sub-lineage AY.12 detected in Uttarakhand

Five cases of AY.12 variant of Covid have been detected in Uttarakhand -- three in Nainital district, one in Kotdwar area of Pauri Garhwal district, and 1 in Rudraprayag district.

Dr Manoj Sharma, Dr BK Shukla, and Dr Bhagirathi Joshi, chief medical officers of Pauri, Rudraprayag, and Nainital districts respectively, confirmed that these five sample were detected with AY 12 sub-lineage of the Delta variant of Covid.

They said they have started contact tracing and testing. They added that while the people whom these samples came from have recovered, a tab is being kept on the locality they live in.

On August 28, six cases of Delta variants were detected in the state-- three in Pithoragarh and three in US Nagar districts.

Last month, for the first time in the state, a 23-year-old in US Nagar was detected with the Delta plus variant. So far, Uttarakhand has reported over 342,000 Covid positive cases and 7,380 deaths from the virus.