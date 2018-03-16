Five-day multilateral air exercise hosted by India concludes

A five-day multi-national exercise organised by the Indian Air Force with the aim of sharing procedures and capabilities of air forces to improve disaster response concluded on Friday.

Besides hosts India, the air forces of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE took part in the exercise titled ‘Samvedna’, which began on March 12.

The Multi Lateral Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise was organised by the Southern Air Command of IAF here.

It showcased the disaster preparedness of Indian Air Force’s Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) and its flying capabilities at the Air Force station here, a defence release said here.

In his address, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Air Command said the Air Force was invariably the first to respond during various disasters that hit the region in the recent times.

‘Samvedna’ was the first Multilateral Air Exercise to practice and discuss issues relating to such eventualities, he said.

#ExSamvedna - Bambi Bucket Operations at ShangumugamBeach, Trivandrum. The operation is part of the Multilateral AirForce Excercise "Samvedna".

UAE, Srilanka, Bangladesh & Nepal are participating in the 5 Nation excercise, 12-17Mar18.@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/NER1Ca59zf — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 15, 2018

A mass casualty demonstration by the RAMT showing evacuation by AN-32 aircraft was also held, the release said.

The RAMT of Indian Air Force was equipped with modern 25 bedded transportable tent based Medical Shelters which include ICU, Operation Theatre, X-Ray and Laboratory, which is capable of handling 100 Outpatients per day.

The team was effectively deployed during various national and international HADR situations like Nepal earthquake in 2015. The RAMT also participated in the Naval exercise ‘Milan-2018’ at Port Blair just before joining ‘Samvedna’, it said.

A static display of air assets were also showcased at Air Force Station. ‘Samvedna’ has enhanced HADR cooperation between Air Forces of the participating nations and is an initial step towards further refining capabilities to address disaster in the South Asian Region, the release said.