Five dead after drinking liquor given by poll candidate in Haridwar: Police

Five people died after allegedly consuming country-made liquor in two villages of Haridwar, police said on Saturday, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter.

Uttarakhand excise commissioner Hari Chand Semwal passed an order to suspend nine excise officials, including an excise inspector, from Haridwar district for “negligence” and “laxity” in performing their duties. A preliminary report by the additional excise commissioner confirmed the consumption of liquor as the reason for the deaths, the order, a copy of which HT has seen, said.

The liquor was reportedly provided by a panchayat election candidate in Phoolgarh village, police said.

DGP Ashok Kumar said: “A preliminary probe suggested five people died after consuming spurious liquor given to them by a candidate for the panchayat election in Phoolgarh. However, the actual cause will only be ascertained after a post-mortem.”

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took cognisance of the matter. “Whoever is found guilty, strict action will be taken and law will take its course,” he said. According to police officials, there has been a rise in supply of illegal liquor in the district as the panchayat elections draw to a close.