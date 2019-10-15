Five dead in car accident in Tehri Garhwal district
india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:42 IST
At least five people were killed when their car met with an accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Monday night, reports ANI.
There were seven people in the car at the time of the incident.
A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is present at the spot.
Further details are awaited.
