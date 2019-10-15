e-paper
Five dead in car accident in Tehri Garhwal district

There were seven people in the car at the time of the incident.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The car was involved in the accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Tehri Garhwal district.
The car was involved in the accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Tehri Garhwal district. (Representational Photo )
         

At least five people were killed when their car met with an accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Monday night, reports ANI.

There were seven people in the car at the time of the incident.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is present at the spot.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 08:42 IST

India News