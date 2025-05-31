Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Five held after 55-year-old man shot dead, wife injured in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

ANI |
May 31, 2025 09:20 AM IST

The prime accused arrived at Swaroop Nagar residence to look for their son, but upon finding he is not at home, they open fired at the father.

Delhi Police have arrested five men for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident in Swaroop Nagar that resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man and left his wife critically injured. The intended target of the attack, their son, was reportedly not at home at the time of the incident.

Prime accused Dinesh had been residing with Sandeep, the son of the deceased for several years.(Representational Image)
Prime accused Dinesh had been residing with Sandeep, the son of the deceased for several years.(Representational Image)

According to police, the prime accused, Dinesh alias Golu, had been residing with Sandeep, the son of the deceased Ashok Kumar, for several years. Recently, Sandeep distanced himself from Dinesh and returned to live with his parents, which reportedly led to resentment and financial disagreements between the two. Investigators said this animosity prompted Dinesh to plan a violent attack with the help of his associates.

On May 28, the group allegedly arrived at Sandeep's residence in Swaroop Nagar. Upon finding that Sandeep was not home, they opened fire, killing his father, Ashok Kumar, and seriously injuring his mother, Rachna. She is currently undergoing treatment.

The police registered a case under FIR No. 284/25 at Swaroop Nagar police station, invoking sections 103(1), 109(1), 61(2)(a), 2(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.

Following the incident, multiple teams from the Swaroop Nagar police station were tasked with identifying and apprehending the culprits. The five arrested have been identified as Dinesh alias Golu, a 30-year-old resident of DCM Colony in Nathupura; Farid, aged 20, from Narela; Rajkumar, 22, also from Narela; Rihan, 19, from the same locality; and Aneez, 22, who is accused of conducting a reconnaissance of the target location and sharing information with Dinesh. Further investigation is ongoing to recover the weapons of offence and the vehicles used in the commission of the crime. 

