Five killed, one critical as Thar rams wall on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram: Five people, including three women, were killed and one person injured after a Thar they were travelling in rammed into a concrete wall on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway early Saturday morning, police said. The impact was such that the Thar flipped, killing four of them instantly at the spot, police said. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

Police officers said that the black Mahindra Thar was travelling on the carriageway towards Jaipur when it lost control near exit number nine of the expressway at around 4.30 am.

“The impact was such that it killed four of them instantly at the spot. An injured man and a woman were rushed to Medanta Hospital in Sector 38. But the woman died during treatment,” public relations officer of the Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said.

Turan added that the condition of the man undergoing treatment is critical.

“It may take some time before the names of the deceased and injured persons become clear. We have established contact with concerned persons with the help of the registration number of the Thar,” he said.

Investigators said that details such as where they had started from and where they were heading will become clear after family members arrive.