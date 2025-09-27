Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Five killed, one critical as Thar rams wall on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 10:15 am IST

The black Thar was travelling on the carriageway towards Jaipur when it lost control near exit number nine of the expressway at around 4.30 am

Gurugram: Five people, including three women, were killed and one person injured after a Thar they were travelling in rammed into a concrete wall on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway early Saturday morning, police said.

The impact was such that the Thar flipped, killing four of them instantly at the spot, police said. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)
The impact was such that the Thar flipped, killing four of them instantly at the spot, police said. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

Police officers said that the black Mahindra Thar was travelling on the carriageway towards Jaipur when it lost control near exit number nine of the expressway at around 4.30 am.

“The impact was such that it killed four of them instantly at the spot. An injured man and a woman were rushed to Medanta Hospital in Sector 38. But the woman died during treatment,” public relations officer of the Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said.

Also Read: Two dead after hit by speeding vehicle on Delhi-Jaipur eway

Turan added that the condition of the man undergoing treatment is critical.

“It may take some time before the names of the deceased and injured persons become clear. We have established contact with concerned persons with the help of the registration number of the Thar,” he said.

Also Read: Driver killed as truck rams into illegally heavy vehicle in Manesar

Investigators said that details such as where they had started from and where they were heading will become clear after family members arrive.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Five killed, one critical as Thar rams wall on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On