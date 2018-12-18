Five more arrested in Bulandshahr: Two for violence, three for killing cows

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested two more people in connection with the Bulandshahr violence on December 3 in which a police inspector and a local youth were killed, an official said.

Senior superintendent of police, Abhishek Singh said Sachin alias Cobra (21) and Jhony Chowdhary (19), who were arrested on Tuesday, were not named in the FIR lodged in the matter.

Vishal Tyagi, one of the 27 accused named in the FIR, had surrendered on Monday, the official added.

A total of 20 people had been sent to jail so far in the case, he said.

The three key accused named in the FIR — Bajrang Dal district convenor Yogesh Raj, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Syana youth wing president Shikhar Agarwal and the Vishwas Hindu Parishad’s former Syana town president Upendra Raghav —are still on the run.

The official said the STF had been searching for Sachin and Chowdhary after their involvement was ascertained through multiple video clips of the violence that erupted in Syana area of Bulandshahr following recovery of cow carcasses at Mahaw village.

He said the two were arrested after their location was traced and handed over to the local police, he said.

Earlier, the police registered the FIR against 27 people by name and 50-60 unidentified people in connection with the December 3 violence. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, station house officer of Syana, and youth Sumit were shot dead in the violence.

Meanwhile, three men were arrested on Tuesday for killing cows in Syana earlier this month, police said.

Superintendent of police, city, Atul Kumar Srivastav said they had onfessed to killing four cows in the jungles of Nayagaon and Mahaw villages on December 1 and 2, leading to violence in Syana after recovery of several cow carcasses in Mahaw village on December 2 night.

The arrested were identified as Nadeem of Chaudhariyan locality, Raees of Akbarabad and Kala of Pudawala locality of Syana town, the SP said, adding the arrested men were different from the seven named by Yogesh Raj after alleged cow slaughter at Mahaw village on December 2 night.

A vehicle, knives, and a licensed double barrel gun were recovered from those arrested on Tuesday, the police officer said. The gun belonged to Nadeem and was used to kill cows in the jungle, the officer said.

Kiranpal Singh, station house officer of Syana police station, and his team arrested the four on Tuesday morning.

During interrogation, they confessed that Harun shot dead a cow in the jungle of Nayagaon on December 1 and they divided the meat among the group members while the carcass was left in the field, police claimed.

The next day, Harun and Nadeem shot dead three cows in the jungles of Mahaw and distributed the meat among group members, the police said.

Earlier, first information reports in these two incidents were registered against unidentified people at Syana police station.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 22:42 IST