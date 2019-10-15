e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Five Punjab cops in jail for militancy-era crimes to be freed

The decision has come fortnight after the MHA decided to release eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy in Punjab.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHA has approved a proposal from Punjab government to release five police personnel from the state who were serving life sentence for offences committed during militancy in Punjab.
MHA has approved a proposal from Punjab government to release five police personnel from the state who were serving life sentence for offences committed during militancy in Punjab.(HT Archives)
         

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved a proposal from Punjab government to release five police personnel from the state who were serving life sentence for offences committed during militancy in Punjab.

The decision has come fortnight after the MHA decided to release eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy in Punjab.

“The government of India has accepted the request of the government of Punjab for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in Punjab for offences committed during militancy period in Punjab,” a home ministry official said. The above decision has been approved on “humanitarian and compassionate considerations” and a communication to this effect was sent on Monday to the Punjab government for taking necessary action.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 03:31 IST

tags
top news
Pivotal poverty study wins Abhijit Banerjee a Nobel
Pivotal poverty study wins Abhijit Banerjee a Nobel
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
RBI shows concern over farmers pawning their gold to secure large loans
RBI shows concern over farmers pawning their gold to secure large loans
Ayodhya hearing in last leg as SC deadline nears
Ayodhya hearing in last leg as SC deadline nears
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News