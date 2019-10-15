Five Punjab cops in jail for militancy-era crimes to be freed

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:31 IST

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved a proposal from Punjab government to release five police personnel from the state who were serving life sentence for offences committed during militancy in Punjab.

The decision has come fortnight after the MHA decided to release eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy in Punjab.

“The government of India has accepted the request of the government of Punjab for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in Punjab for offences committed during militancy period in Punjab,” a home ministry official said. The above decision has been approved on “humanitarian and compassionate considerations” and a communication to this effect was sent on Monday to the Punjab government for taking necessary action.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 03:31 IST