Flags, posters and cops: Ayodhya abuzz as people stream in for Ram Temple events

Saffron flags and posters have appeared overnight, hotels and dharmashalas are brimming and hundreds of cops are on alert. Ayodhya is buzzing with activity ahead of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Dharam Sansad to push for the construction of a Ram temple and a two-day visit beginning today by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Narrow lanes and bylanes have come alive with people from across the state and adjoining states pouring into the temple town situated on the banks of river Saryu.

A lakh of people (two lakhs by VHP estimates) are expected to attend the Dharam Sabha or the religious meeting at the Bade Bhakt Mahal ground on Sunday afternoon.

The VHP is seeking to exert pressure on the Centre to introduce a legislation that will clear the way for the construction of a Ram temple on a site disputed by Hindus and Muslims.

Around 5000 plus Shiv Saniks have already arrived in Ayodhya, ahead of their leader’s visit, by two special trains, one arrived last night and another on Saturday morning. Sena has been demanding an ordinance for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

And the level of anticipation can be measured from the remark of Abha Devi, 71, who has come with her grandson all the way from Siwan district of Bihar for a holy dip in river Saryu.

“I will be staying back for the VHP’s Dharma Sabha. Who knows construction of Ram Mandir might start from tomorrow itself,” said Devi.

Dismissing all apprehensions of any tension Sunil Das, head of the Hanuman Bagh Sewa Sansthan said. “Ayodhya is calm and quiet. All apprehension about tension in Ayodhya has been created by the media. I am getting lot of phone calls from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and many districts of the Uttar Pradesh.”

“I have told them that Ayodhya is normal and please do not spread rumours,” added Das.

But not all are excited about the meetings and the politics around them.

“We all want Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But this (Dharam Sabha) disturbs our daily life. It gets difficult even to carry out routine activities,” said Angad Prasad, 51, who stays near Naya Ghat.

