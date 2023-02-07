Is aviation watchdog planning to limit serving liquor on flights? Minister replies

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is not considering any policy to limit serving liquor on flights in light of the recent incidents of unruly behaviour of drunk passengers reported onboard, minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh said, news agency ANI reported.

“In the last year, a total of 63 passengers have been placed on 'No Fly List' for such period, as recommended by the airline's Internal Committee, constituted in accordance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled 'Handling of unruly or disruptive passengers'. These include two incidents of urinating that have come to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the last year," Singh said.

Singh informed in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Later, the ministry of civil aviation released a statement saying that most of the passengers placed on the ‘No Fly’ list in the last year were either not wearing masks or not cooperating with crew members.

“As per the provision mentioned in CAR, a 'No Fly List' is maintained by DGCA containing specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of the ban, etc. The majority of passengers placed on 'No Fly List' were for violations related to not wearing a mask or not obeying the instructions of crew members,” the statement read.

Although domestic carrier Air India, following the episodes involving ‘drunk' and unruly passengers including the detestable urination case being probed, announced in January that it had made “adjustments” to its liquor policy for “better clarity” which has been promulgated to its crew and included in training curricula.

