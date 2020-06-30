e-paper
Home / India News / Flight, schools and containment zones: All you need to know about India’s Unlock 2

Flight, schools and containment zones: All you need to know about India’s Unlock 2

Guidelines for “Unlock 2”, the second of a three-phase reopening plan, will be in force till July 31.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 03:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All activities, except those specified in the guidelines, allowed outside containment zones.
India will focus on ‘phased-reopening’ in its ‘Unlock 2’ strategy as the government on Monday night issued list of guidelines for activities that had been curbed nationwide to contain the coronavirus spread in the country. Pan-India shutdown on educational institutions, metro rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue till further notice by the government.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

All activities, except those specified in the guidelines, allowed outside containment zones. Dates for restarting the banned activities to be decided separately

 

FLIGHT AND RAIL SERVICES

Operations of domestic flights and passenger trains, which have partially resumed, will be expanded in a calibrated manner

MOVEMENT AND NIGHT CURFEW

No ban on interstate and intrastate movement of passengers and goods. Non-essential travel prohibited between 10pm and 5am across the country. In “Unlock 1”, it was 9pm-5am

SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES

Educational institutes such as schools and colleges to remain closed till at least July 31. Training institutes of central and state govts can function from July 15. Separate SOPs will be issued for that

OTHER BANNED ACTIVITIES

International air travel (barring evacuation flights), metro rail, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars, auditoriums, and big gatherings, including social, political, cultural functions

CONTAINMENT ZONES

Lockdown to continue till July 31. These areas having strict perimeter control and stringent curbs will be marked by district authorities in line with health ministry guidelines

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

States/UTs can come up with own guidelines banning certain activities based on their assessment

Employers on best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by workers having compatible phones

Elderly people, pregnant women, children, those with underlying health conditions advised to stay at home.

