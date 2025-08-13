Flights from Hyderabad cancelled, diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions

Several flights to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to unfavourable weather conditions, airport sources said. As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.(Representational Photo/Reuters)

IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna and Ahmedabad—and return services from these destinations—were cancelled, they added.

As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.

The IMD said a 'red alert' has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday.

An official from the Met Centre told reporters that an 'orange alert for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" has also been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad.