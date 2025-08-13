Search
Flights from Hyderabad cancelled, diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 09:47 pm IST

The IMD said a 'red alert' has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday.

Several flights to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to unfavourable weather conditions, airport sources said.

IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna and Ahmedabad—and return services from these destinations—were cancelled, they added.

As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.

An official from the Met Centre told reporters that an 'orange alert for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" has also been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad.

