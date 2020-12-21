e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Flights from UK banned, Vistara offers ‘one-time free-of-charge’ rescheduling of booking

Flights from UK banned, Vistara offers ‘one-time free-of-charge’ rescheduling of booking

“In order to minimize inconvenience to our customers, we will enable rescheduling of affected bookings to any date until 31 December 2021,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 18:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FILE: A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
FILE: A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
         

After the government on Monday temporarily banned flights from the United Kingdom over the new coronavirus strain, Vistara in a statement said it will enable one-time free-of-charge rescheduling of affected bookings to any date. The booking, the airline said, can be rescheduled to any date until December 31, 2021.

Also Read | India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19

“Vistara will comply with the government’s decision to suspend all flights originating from the UK to India. In order to minimize inconvenience to our customers, we will enable one-time free-of-charge rescheduling of affected bookings to any date until 31 December 2021,” a Vistara spokesperson said just hours after the Centre’s announcement of temporarily suspending flights from the United Kingdom from December 22 to December 31.

A host of countries have banned flights from the UK over the new coronavirus strain. The list of countries includes those from Europe, as well as Canada, and now India. Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said passengers arriving in India from the UK, on any international flight, shall be subjected to “mandatory” RT-PCR testing upon arrival. Earlier in the day, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had urged people to not panic, adding that the government was “fully conscious about everything.”

“I would say this to all that imaginary situations, imaginary talks, imaginary panic…Don’t involve yourself in this,” the minister had said in a press conference.

The new coronavirus strain was first detected in September. It has been shown to increase the spread of the disease in the labs but, thus far, there is no evidence to suggest it leads to more deaths.

tags
top news
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In